LAPD searching for man with gun in Westlake

Authorities are searching for a man reportedly armed with a gun in the Westlake area Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. in the area near Columbia and 6th where the old Pacific Diamond Car was located before it caught on fire.

At this time the LAPD has snipers positioned around nearby rooftops and roads in the area are closed as they search for that suspect.

There are no reported injuries to civilians or officers at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.