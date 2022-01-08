Expand / Collapse search

High-speed chase involving suspect possibly wanted for attempted murder

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 6:49PM
Police Chases
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - A police chase is underway involving a suspect possibly wanted in connection to attempted murder.

SkyFOX is following the high-speed chase as the suspect, inside a black sedan, was spotted leading officers on the pursuit through Van Nuys, Hollywood, North Hollywood, Sylmar, Granada Hills and then parts of Santa Clarita.

High-speed chase involving possible attempted murder suspect

A police chase is underway involving a suspect possibly wanted in connection to attempted murder.

Officials did not specify which attempted murder case the suspect may be connected to.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.