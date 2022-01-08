High-speed chase involving suspect possibly wanted for attempted murder

A police chase is underway involving a suspect possibly wanted in connection to attempted murder.

SkyFOX is following the high-speed chase as the suspect, inside a black sedan, was spotted leading officers on the pursuit through Van Nuys, Hollywood, North Hollywood, Sylmar, Granada Hills and then parts of Santa Clarita.

Officials did not specify which attempted murder case the suspect may be connected to.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

