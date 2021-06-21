Authorities identify man whose body washed ashore in San Pedro

Officials identified the person whose body washed ashore off the coast of San Pedro on the afternoon of June 21.

The body washed ashore eleven days after a man went overboard on a Catalina Island passenger ship traveling from Long Beach to Santa Catalina Island. However, authorities confirmed the two incidents were not related.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the man as 31-year-old Jhonathan Flores Escareno. The office said he died of multiple blunt force injuries and that he died by suicide.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)



Click here for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

