Possible attempted carjacking crash in South LA under investigation

An investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after two cars possibly involved in an attempted carjacking crashed Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a call reporting the crash around 6:15 a.m. near South Normandie and West Vernon avenues.

SkyFOX was over the scene where one of the vehicles - a white pickup truck - crashed into a light pole.

SUGGESTED:

Two suspects ran away from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.