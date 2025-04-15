Expand / Collapse search

Possible attempted carjacking crash in South LA under investigation

Published  April 15, 2025 7:30am PDT
South Los Angeles
Two suspects ran away from the scene, according to police.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. - An investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after two cars possibly involved in an attempted carjacking crashed Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a call reporting the crash around 6:15 a.m. near South Normandie and West Vernon avenues. 

SkyFOX was over the scene where one of the vehicles - a white pickup truck - crashed into a light pole.

Two suspects ran away from the scene. 

No injuries were reported. 

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.

South Los AngelesCrime and Public Safety