Possible attempted carjacking crash in South LA under investigation
SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. - An investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after two cars possibly involved in an attempted carjacking crashed Tuesday morning.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a call reporting the crash around 6:15 a.m. near South Normandie and West Vernon avenues.
SkyFOX was over the scene where one of the vehicles - a white pickup truck - crashed into a light pole.
Two suspects ran away from the scene.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.