An attack on an Asian American woman who was accosted as she walked to work in Culver City early Monday is being investigated as a possible hate crime, police said.

The attack happened around 1 a.m. in the 13300 block of Washington Boulevard, according to the Culver City Police Department.

"The victim, who is of Asian American descent, was walking westbound on Washington Blvd, on her way to work, when she was approached by the suspect who asked her for a cigarette," the CCPD wrote in a statement. "Fearful of the male suspect, the victim told him that she did not have a cigarette and began to walk away."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Police said that as the victim attempted to walk away, the suspect approached her from behind, yelled a racial slur and hit her on the right side of her head causing her to fall to the ground.

After striking the victim, the suspect fled on foot westbound on Washington Blvd., police said.

The victim sustained a severe laceration to her right ear and was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries. She is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was described by police as a white male, about 35 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and heavyset, with light-colored hair, possibly balding.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at 310-253-6300.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.