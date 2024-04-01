FBI Atlanta gate crash: Man tries to breach security by tailing employees

A man was arrested at the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Chamblee after ramming a car into their security gate just after noon, according to the FBI.

He attempted to follow an authorized vehicle through the gate, but was stopped. Two other agents who were leaving at the time got out of their vehicle and detained him.

The two agents called DeKalb County police, who took the man into custody. He has not been identified yet, but FBI Assistant Special Agent in charge Pete Ellis told FOX 5 Atlanta the man was not associated with the facility.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 2 p.m. where the wrecked vehicle could still be seen at the scene.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ SKYFOX 5 flew over the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Atlanta where officials reported a man had crashed into their gate on April 1, 2024.

Just before 4 p.m., the car was towed away.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more information about this investigation. So far, officials have confirmed no one was injured.

Agents and bomb techs checked the man's vehicle, which is standard protocol. The FBI said it was considering both state and federal charges against the man, but has not revealed a possible motive for his actions.

The FBI confirmed the man has been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for a mental evaluation.

