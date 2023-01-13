Athena Brownfield: Caregiver for missing Oklahoma girl arrested in Arizona

A man has been arrested in Phoenix in connection to the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old girl missing out of Oklahoma.

Phoenix Police took 36-year-old Ivon Adams into custody on Jan. 12 near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road on a felony warrant. He is currently being held in Maricopa County Jail.

Adams was a caregiver for Athena, who went missing from Cyril, Oklahoma on Tuesday.

A postal worker had found Athena's 5-year-old sister wandering alone, and law enforcement has been searching for the little girl since then.

It is not clear how long she had been missing before her disappearance was reported.

Details regarding the home where the girls were staying are also not immediately clear and the whereabouts of the girls’ parents or guardians at the time of Athena’s disappearance are not known.

Adams' wife, Alysa, was arrested in Oklahoma on two counts of child neglect.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it was working with other law enforcement agencies and volunteers in the search, which included a helicopter, boats, all-terrain vehicles, a specially trained ground team, and a review of surveillance video from around Cyril.

The city of Cyril has also suspended trash service as investigators search for clues.

The bureau said agents were following up on tips coming from Oklahoma and other states.

Cyril is a town 75 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Athena Brownfield, 4, is pictured in a provided image. (Credit: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

