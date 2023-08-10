At least 8 Santa Clarita businesses hit by burglars

A total of at least eight businesses in the Santa Clarita-Stevenson Ranch area were hit by burglars during the overnight hours of Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the businesses hit by the suspects were located in Santa Clarita, Canyon County and the Stevenson Ranch areas.

While it is unknown if all eight-plus businesses were targeted by the same suspects, the burglary spree took place between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 10 p.m. no arrests have been announced in the burglaries that were reported overnight.