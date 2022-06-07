6 members of firefighting crew hospitalized after incident near Angeles National Forest

Six members of a firefighting crew were hospitalized with burn injuries - one critically - after an incident in a remote area near the Angeles National Forest Tuesday, according to authorities.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. near the Golden State Highway and Templin Highway.

Officials said the victims were members of a firefighting "hand crew," according to the LACFD. It is not known what agency they were affiliated with.

The five other victims suffered minor injuries, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

