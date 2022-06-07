Expand / Collapse search

6 members of firefighting crew hospitalized after incident near Angeles National Forest

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 1:44PM
Los Angeles County
FOX 11

An incident on the highway near the Angeles National Forest sent at least six people to the hospital with burn injuries Tuesday. 

CASTAIC, Calif. - Six members of a firefighting crew were hospitalized with burn injuries - one critically - after an incident in a remote area near the Angeles National Forest Tuesday, according to authorities.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. near the Golden State Highway and Templin Highway.

Officials said the victims were members of a firefighting "hand crew," according to the LACFD. It is not known what agency they were affiliated with. 

The five other victims suffered minor injuries, officials said.

No other information was immediately available. 

City News Service contributed to this report.