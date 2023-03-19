At least 4 killed in wrong-way crash on 71 Freeway in Chino Hills

At least four people were killed in a wrong-way crash involving six vehicles in Chino Hill overnight.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on the southbound 71 Freeway at Chino Hills Parkway.

According to California Highway Patrol, at least one of cars was engulfed in flames, making it impossible to conduct rescue efforts.

The four victims died at the scene, officials said.

At least one person was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.