At least 2 killed in boat fire off Long Beach

At least two people were killed, and three others were injured in a boat fire in the waters off Long Beach Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials were called out to the area of 200 N. Marina Dr. just after 5:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a fire near a fuel dock in Alamitos Bay. According ot the department, a 35-food pleasure boat caught fire.

Officials said two people were declared dead, and three others were brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters did not say what led to the fire. No other information was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.