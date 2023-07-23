Man arrested for attempted murder in Long Beach

A man was arrested in connection with the attempted murder of another man in Long Beach.

It happened Saturday around 8 pm. in the area near Willow Street and Santa Fe Avenue.

According to police, officers responded to the area and found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital. His current condition is not known.

A preliminary investigation suggests the victim was driving in his car southbound on Santa Fe Avenue when he was approached by a vehicle driven by an unknown man, officials said.

The two talked briefly, police said, and that's when the suspect fired a shot at the victim's car, hitting him. The suspect drove away in an unknown direction.

The suspect was later arrested by police during a traffic stop and has since been identified as 24-year-old Leon Shillingford of Redondo Beach. He was booked on attempted murder and a parole violation. His bail is set at $1 million.