Multiple people injured in El Segundo bus crash

Multiple injuries were reported after a commuter bus crashed in El Segundo Monday.

According to LAFD, the crash happened around 8:25 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Imperial Highway.

The Los Angeles Commuter Express bus was headed eastbound on Imperial Highway when it clipped a big rig alongside the road and overturned, officials said.

Two people in the bus as well as the driver of the big rig were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the El Segundo police chief said.

About a dozen others were evaluated at the scene for a range of injuries but it was unclear how many others required hospitalization.

All eastbound lanes of Imperial Highway were closed at Douglas Street while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash, the El Segundo Police Department reported.

