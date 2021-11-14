Astroworld death toll climbs to 10 after hospitalized 9-year-old passes away

article

It's been a little more than a week since the Astroworld tragedy, but the wounds from that fateful day remain unhealed.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed via Twitter Sunday evening that Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old boy, who was on life support days after the music festival organized by Travis Scott, succumbed to his injuries.

Officials continue their investigation into what caused the now 10 people to die and injure hundreds of other attendees.

Ezra's father recently told FOX 26 he was on his shoulders at the concert and as he was crushed by the crowd he passed out. Thereby sending his son falling to the ground where it’s believed the 9-year-old was trampled.



"I’m angry because this has altered our family. This has altered Ezra," Mr. Blount said. "It’s altered even the legacy of our family because we don’t know if Ezra is going to recover from this and Ezra is my son’s only son."