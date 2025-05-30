Speeding Aston Martin driver dies after pursuit-crash in Boyle Heights

The Brief A driver died after crashing his Aston Martin into a utility pole following a high-speed chase with CHP in Boyle Heights. The pursuit began when the suspect was reportedly observed exceeding 70 mph on surface streets. The driver reportedly went into cardiac arrest after being captured by officers, and the incident is under investigation.



A high-speed police chase turned deadly early Friday morning when a pursuit suspect suffered a medical emergency after crashing into a light pole in Boyle Heights.

What we know:

The incident began at 3:15 a.m. on Friday, when California Highway Patrol officers in East Los Angeles attempted to pull over the driver of a 2019 silver Aston Martin at Indiana Street and Gleason Avenue for allegedly driving speeds exceeding 70 mph.

The driver sped away, leading officers on a chase that was canceled two minutes later due to dangerous speeds, according to the CHP.

The driver reached Washington Boulevard and Soto Street in Boyle Heights, where they crashed into a light pole.

The suspect then got out and ran west on Washington, with CHP officers shortly behind him.

Officers pursued the suspect for at least a block and were able to tackle and handcuff him, authorities said. They called it a "minimal use of force."

When LAFD crews arrived on scene, the suspect began to show signs of distress and started to vomit, the CHP said. CPR was performed but the suspect died at the scene.

Trash bags filled with labeled packages as well as a safe were located inside the vehicle.

The Aston Martin had temporary plates and had been registered in Irvine. Investigators were checking the vehicle's registered address.

What we don't know:

The suspect's cause of death is unknown.

It's unknown if the suspect ingested anything or if impairment is a factor, but police do believe he may have been under the influence of something.

It's unclear if the packages inside the vehicle belong to the suspect or were stolen.