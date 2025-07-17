Expand / Collapse search

Assault suspect in custody after standoff near Valinda

By
Published  July 17, 2025 6:43am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect accused of assaulting a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy with a vehicle and then barricading himself at a residence near Valinda has been taken into custody after a standoff, according to authorities. 

This apparently started as a traffic stop. 

According to investigators, the suspect attempted to run over the deputy, who then opened fire. 

The suspect was not hit, and he barricaded himself inside a home in the Walnut area, near the intersection of Fairway and East Walnut drives. 

No deputies were hurt.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

