Assault suspect in custody after standoff near Valinda

A suspect accused of assaulting a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy with a vehicle and then barricading himself at a residence near Valinda has been taken into custody after a standoff, according to authorities.

This apparently started as a traffic stop.

According to investigators, the suspect attempted to run over the deputy, who then opened fire.

The suspect was not hit, and he barricaded himself inside a home in the Walnut area, near the intersection of Fairway and East Walnut drives.

No deputies were hurt.