A$AP Rocky found not guilty in gun assault trial

The Brief A jury reached verdict on the A$AP Rocky trial. A$AP Rocky, who was found not guilty, won't have to worry about facing up to 24 years behind bars.



A$AP Rocky has been found not guilty in the rapper's gun assault trial.

What we know: The jurors reached the NOT GUILTY verdict on Tuesday, February 18. The rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, was charged in August 2022 for his role in a violent confrontation with former friend A$AP Relli.

Background: A$AP Rocky is accused of firing a gun at former friend A$AP Relli. The alleged shooting stemmed from an argument in Hollywood that broke out in November 2021.

A$AP Rocky got charged less than a year after the alleged incident broke out.

Over the course of the trial, A$AP Relli accused the "F*****g Problems" rapper of shooting twice, with one bullet allegedly grazing the former's knuckles. A$AP Rocky claims he used a "starter pistol" that only fires blanks.

At the time of the investigation, police said they couldn't find any physical evidence that a shooting broke out. A$AP Relli reportedly came forward to police after that development bringing the shell casing allegedly from the incident.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen leaving court on February 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) From: Getty Images

What we didn't know: Leading up to the verdict read, there were no video evidence of bullets flying from the shooting. A security footage showed parts of the encounter.

The case had previously hinged on whether A$AP Rocky used a real gun or a fake gun, with both sides presenting conflicting narratives.

What was at stake: If he convicted, A$AP Rocky would have had to worry about facing up to 24 years in prison. The guilty verdict would have been life-altering for the rapper and longtime partner Rihanna, as the couple share two children together.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jury deliberations on Feb. 2025 in A$AP Rocky trial