Artist creates Dodger blue Dia de los Muertos-themed makeup

Cindy Flores is well known for her Day of the Dead airbrush makeup artistry. Paired with longtime model Jacqueline del Valle and photographer Gus Mejia, their work has been exhibited all over the country.

But her Day of the Dead has gone Dodger Blue since her young son asked her if she'd "paint a little blue" on his face. Flores turned a little blue into a full Dodger Katrina that has Instagram followers going wild, asking her to do the same for them, especially with the Dodgers being in the World Series as Halloween approaches!

"It wasn’t hard to do," says Flores, who has been to many Dodger games with her husband and children. While the family won't be able to afford tickets to the series, she will keep her eyes open while watching on TV for one of her Dodger Day of the Dead faces to pop up.

If you would like to see more of Flores' work, you can find her work at @cindys_airbrushglam or @gus.mejia.arte.