7 foreign nationals arrested in multi-million-dollar Glendale jewelry heist

The Brief Seven foreign nationals were arrested in connection with a Glendale jewelry store burglary and an attempted burglary in La Verne. The suspects allegedly cut holes in roofs and used signal jammers to disable alarms during the heists. Authorities are still searching for an eighth suspect seen at the La Verne location.



Seven foreign nationals are currently in custody following their alleged involvement in a Glendale jewelry store burglary and an attempted break-in at another store in La Verne.

Timeline:

On Tuesday, May 27, Glendale police officers responded to a burglary at Bidrussian Jewelry, located at 1102 ½ S. Glendale Avenue.

Officers found that a hole had been cut through the roof of the business. Once the suspects got in, they disabled the security cameras, then broke into three separate safes, using blowtorches to open at least two of them. After robbing the safes, the thieves ransacked the store.

An unknown amount of jewelry had been stolen.

At that time, no suspects were in custody.

Following the incident, Glendale Police Department burglary detectives launched an investigation, developing leads that identified possible suspects.

Working in coordination with local agencies, detectives began surveillance on the group.

On the evening of Sunday, June 29, investigators received information indicating that the suspects were preparing to target Rodeo Jewelers, located at 1560 Foothill Boulevard in La Verne.

As the suspects attempted to gain entry through the roof, law enforcement officers coordinated efforts to take the group into custody. During the incident, the suspects also used signal jammers and cut wires to the location.

What we know:

A total of eight suspects were observed at the scene of the attempted burglary in La Verne.

Seven were successfully apprehended with the assistance of the La Verne Police Department, Claremont Police Department, Glendora Police Department, and deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s San Dimas Station.

The arrested individuals were identified as Jose Millafil, Javier Sepulveda, Cristian Gonzalezaburto, Luka Pazitiani, Vera Matias, Victor Iturriagalopez, and Edson Gonzalez.

All are currently in Glendale police custody.

Police stated that all suspects are foreign nationals believed to be involved in similar crimes spanning both their countries of origin and the United States.

What we don't know:

There was no immediate information available regarding the eighth suspect seen at the La Verne location, who was not apprehended during the operation.

Police did not specify where the foreign nationals are from.

What's next:

The investigation into these incidents remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department’s Burglary Unit at (818) 548-3127.