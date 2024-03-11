Art exhibition celebrating Black culture now on display at Burbank IKEA

The 'All Artists Have a Seat at the Table' exhibition is on display at the IKEA store in Burbank.



In partnership with IKEA, Black artists from the Pan African Film + Art Festival created fine art with IKEA furniture to establish, preserve and present "imaginative stories" –– and to keep the expressions of Black art vibrant and alive.

Marc Brogdon, the President of N2U Creative Marketing Group and the head of marketing for the Pan African Film + Arts Festival spoke with Good Day LA, along with Robert Morgan Jr. from IKEA and Robert E. Hanson, a renowned artist.

