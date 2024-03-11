Expand / Collapse search

Art exhibition celebrating Black culture now on display at Burbank IKEA

By
Published 
Burbank
FOX 11

Art exhibition on display at IKEA

The All Artists Have a Seat at the Table exhibition is on display at the IKEA store in Burbank.

BURBANK, Calif. - The 'All Artists Have a Seat at the Table' exhibition is on display at the IKEA store in Burbank.

In partnership with IKEA, Black artists from the Pan African Film + Art Festival created fine art with IKEA furniture to establish, preserve and present "imaginative stories" –– and to keep the expressions of Black art vibrant and alive.

Furniture and art collide at IKEA art exhibition

FOX 11's Koco McAboy spoke to IKEA manager Gus Tinajero about their collaboration with the Pan African Film + Art Festival.

IKEA presents 'All Artists Have a Seat At the Table'

The "All Artists Have A Seat At the Table" initiative is a celebration of the creativity of under-represented artists globally, while utilizing IKEA wooden dining furniture as the canvas for vibrant, functional fine art.

Marc Brogdon, the President of N2U Creative Marketing Group and the head of marketing for the Pan African Film + Arts Festival spoke with Good Day LA, along with Robert Morgan Jr. from IKEA and Robert E. Hanson, a renowned artist.
 