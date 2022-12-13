Arrows mysteriously appear in Huntington Beach neighborhood

Officials with the Huntington Beach Police Department are investigating after at least six arrows were discovered in residential areas in the Orange County city.

Authorities said over the past two weeks, the arrows have been found in areas west of Indianapolis Avenue and Brookhurst Street, located about three miles east of the Huntington Beach Pier.

Investigators are concerned someone could be struck by one of the falling arrows and are asking residents who see someone with a crossbow, compound bow, or another similar device to report them to the HBPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HBPD Det. Remington at 714-960-9925. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.

