LAPD announces arrest after Islamic Center in Koreatown was defaced over the weekend

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday an arrest was made after the Islamic Center of Southern California was defaced with anti-Islamic hate messages over the weekend.

The incident occurred at the religious center in Koreatown on Vermont Avenue on Sunday, which fell in the middle of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.

Police said a man seen on surveillance video wearing a black hoodie, black beanie and black graphic T-shirt used a permanent marker to write anti-Islamic hate words on the property of the Islamic center before heading off westbound on Vermont.

"This hate crime is a reminder that we must stand together locally and internationally as a community against all forms of hate, bigotry, and violence. We must remain vigilant and work towards creating a society that is inclusive, tolerant, and respects the beliefs and traditions of all communities," the Islamic Center of Southern California said in a statement.

The LAPD and local religious leaders held a press conference Monday afternoon.

"We’ll solve this crime, but the bigger problem is solving this issue of hate," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. "This is a city of inclusion."

The name of the man in custody was not immediately released.