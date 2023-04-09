Police searching for man who defaced Islamic center in Koreatown

article

Police are searching for a man they say defaced a religious center in Koreatown with anti-Islamic hate messages Sunday.

The incident happened at the Islamic Center of Southern California on Vermont Avenue just after midnight Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said a man seen on surveillance video wearing a black hoodie, black beanie and black graphic T-shirt used permanent marker to write anti-Islamic hate words on the property of the Islamic center before heading off westbound on Vermont.

Sunday falls in the middle of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.

The suspect police are looking for is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and police said he's between 40 and 50 years old. Anyone with information about the graffiti was asked to call detectives at 213-382-9466 or 213-382-9440.