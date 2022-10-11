Arrest made in sexual assault of teen at El Sereno park: LAPD

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said an arrest has been made after a man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a park in the El Sereno area.

LAPD investigators said the incident happened on Oct. 11 at El Sereno Recreation Center.

Police say a suspect approached a 14-year-old and threatened the victim with a weapon. The suspect then forced them into a bathroom and sexually assaulted the victim.

Police say the suspect then fled; however, parts of the incident was caught on security cameras. The suspect is described as a Black man with curly hair, a goatee and was last seen wearing a white shirt with green and red striped and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD's Juvenile Division at (213) 486-0570 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.