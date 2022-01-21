Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car accident near Brentwood

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident near Brentwood, according to TMZ.

The accident happened Friday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Sunset Blvd. and Allenford Ave.

According to TMZ, his SUV rolled over and hit a red Prius then a Porsche Cayenne.

Schwarzenegger is believed to be OK. A woman was taken by paramedics to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to reports from the scene, Schwarzenegger stayed on scene and is in contact with the injured person.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

