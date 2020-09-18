Army service member, her boyfriend arrested after infant sustains brain injury, 3rd degree burns

An active-duty United States Army service member and her boyfriend were arrested for child abuse after an infant was hospitalized with a brain injury and severe burns, authorities said Friday.

The victim's mother, Heaven Ramirez, 20, and her live-in boyfriend, Elisha Jones, 23, were arrested on Tuesday and booked at Central Detention Center for torture and child abuse causing coma or death.

On Monday, investigators were contacted regarding an unresponsive 4-month-old victim. The boy was transported by ambulance from Weed Army Community Hospital in Fort Irwin, to Loma Linda University Medical Center with second and third-degree burns to his body and a brain injury.

Medical staff in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit determined that the infant's injuries were not consistent with an accident and determined the cause was child abuse.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Ramirez is an active duty United States Army service member stationed at Fort Irwin Military Base in Barstow.

Jones’ bail was set at $1,000,000 and Ramirez’ bail was set at $500,000.

The victim remains in critical condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.