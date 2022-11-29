Armed scooter rider arrested in Bell Gardens

A man was arrested in Bell Gardens Monday night after he was found with a loaded handgun while riding an electric scooter.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the area near Eastern Avenue and Clara Street.

According to police, 26-year-old Roberto Sanchez was found riding the scooter on the sidewalk of the southeast corner of the intersection, which warrants a citation. When responding officers tried to issue the citation, however, Sanchez tried to get away, authorities said.

Officers made several attempts to detain Sanchez, but he continued to resist, officials said. A Taser was used to take Sanchez into custody.

Sanchez was found to be in possession of a loaded semi-auto handgun, as well as a second loaded magazine.

He was booked for carrying a concealed loaded firearm.