Armed scooter rider arrested in Bell Gardens

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Bell Gardens
BELL GARDENS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Bell Gardens Monday night after he was found with a loaded handgun while riding an electric scooter. 

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the area near Eastern Avenue and Clara Street. 

According to police, 26-year-old Roberto Sanchez was found riding the scooter on the sidewalk of the southeast corner of the intersection, which warrants a citation. When responding officers tried to issue the citation, however, Sanchez tried to get away, authorities said. 

Officers made several attempts to detain Sanchez, but he continued to resist, officials said. A Taser was used to take Sanchez into custody. 

Sanchez was found to be in possession of a loaded semi-auto handgun, as well as a second loaded magazine. 

He was booked for carrying a concealed loaded firearm. 