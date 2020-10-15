Armed robber targeting walkers, joggers in West LA

An armed suspect has targeted men and women walking or jogging alone at night from the West Adams district to Westchester, authorities said Thursday.

The incidents occurred over the past month between 8 p.m and midnight.

The suspect drove a gray truck and was armed with a gun, which he fired during at least two of the incidents.

The suspect has mostly taken cellphones, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The neighborhoods where the robberies occurred include Mar Vista, West Adams, Picfair Village, Westchester, Mid-Wilshire, Carthay Circle, Beverly Grove, Fairfax, Crestview, Faircrest Heights, and Palms, police said.

Police warned residents in the area to consider the following: • Always be alert to your surroundings and the people around you; • Try to stay in well-lit areas; • Don't walk alone at night and always avoid areas where there are few people; • Be careful when people stop you for directions, always reply from a distance, and never get too close to the car; • If you feel you're being followed, walk to a well-populated area; • Don't resist. Give up your property, don't give up your life; • Report the crime to the police, try to describe the attacker accurately.

A detailed description of the suspect was not disclosed.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies was urged to contact the LAPD's Robbery-HomicideDivision detectives Marsden or Matsuda at 213- 486-6840.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.