Armed man barricaded in Valley Village apartment arrested after hours-long standoff

An armed man suspected of committing an assault with a deadly weapon was arrested late Thursday night after he barricaded himself inside a Valley Village apartment building for about six hours.

Officers were called to the 12600 block of Riverside Drive, between Coldwater Canyon and Whitsett avenues, around 4:50 p.m. on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, said Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations Division.

The man, who was armed with a firearm, did not comply with officers when they attempted to make contact and he barricaded himself in an apartment building, Cooper said.

SWAT units were called to the scene and attempted to persuade the man to surrender.

Video from the scene showed SWAT officers firing projectiles into the apartment.

The man was taken into custody about 11 p.m. No injuries were immediately reported.