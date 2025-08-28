Ariana Grande announces 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour: Here's when she'll be in LA

article

Arianators, it's time!

The Grammy Award-winning megastar is saying "Thank You, Next" to a new tour.

What we know:

Ariana Grande announced the "Eternal Sunshine" Tour on social media on Thursday.

The tour marks Grande's first time on the road in seven years following her Sweetener World Tour. It was a busy year for the star as she also headlined the Coachalla Valley Music and Arts Festival that year.

Ariana Grande performs at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG)

When is Ariana Grande going on tour?

What's next:

Her latest album, "Eternal Sunshine," produced by Max Martin, leaned into a new sound and was released in March 2024. It features hits such as "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" and "The Boy is Mine."

Now, she's taking it on the road.

Timeline:

See a list of "Eternal Sunshine" Tour dates below.

June 6 and 9: Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif.

June 13 and 14: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

June 17 and 19: Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

July 24 and 26: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

June 30 and July 2: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

July 6 and 8: State Farm Arena in Atlanta

July 12, 13, 16, 18: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

July 22 and 24: TD Garden in Boston

July 28 and 30 in Montreal

August 3 and 5: United Center in Chicago

August 15, 16, 19, 20, 2: The 02 in London

What's next:

Presale tickets go on sale on Sept. 9 and general admission tickets go on sale the following day.

In addition, "Wicked: For Good" will be released in theaters on Nov. 21.