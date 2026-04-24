Apple Valley neighborhood evacuated after woman allegedly stabs man, burns home
Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. – A domestic violence incident that ended in a stabbing and a house fire is under investigation in Apple Valley, officials said.
What we know:
San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies were called to a home on the 15900 block of Washoan Road, near the intersection of Dale Evans Parkway and Otoe Road, for a reported domestic violence incident.
Arriving deputies found a man who had been stabbed at the scene. Authorities said the victim was able to escape the home before deputies arrived.
Investigators learned a female suspect remained inside the home and alllegedly set the home on fire. Residents in nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution while fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.
What we don't know:
The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released. It is currently unknown if there were prior reports of domestic violence at the residence.
The Source: This story was written with information from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.