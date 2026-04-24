Apple Valley neighborhood evacuated after woman allegedly stabs man, burns home

The Brief Officials said a man was stabbed during a domestic dispute at an Apple Valley home on Friday morning. The female suspect allegedly remained inside the residence and set it on fire, forcing the evacuation of neighboring homes. The names of those involved and the condition of the victim have not been released.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.



APPLE VALLEY, Calif. – A domestic violence incident that ended in a stabbing and a house fire is under investigation in Apple Valley, officials said.

What we know:

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies were called to a home on the 15900 block of Washoan Road, near the intersection of Dale Evans Parkway and Otoe Road, for a reported domestic violence incident.

Arriving deputies found a man who had been stabbed at the scene. Authorities said the victim was able to escape the home before deputies arrived.

Investigators learned a female suspect remained inside the home and alllegedly set the home on fire. Residents in nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution while fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released. It is currently unknown if there were prior reports of domestic violence at the residence.