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Apple Valley neighborhood evacuated after woman allegedly stabs man, burns home

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Published  April 24, 2026 2:58pm PDT
Apple Valley
FOX 11

The Brief

    • Officials said a man was stabbed during a domestic dispute at an Apple Valley home on Friday morning.
    • The female suspect allegedly remained inside the residence and set it on fire, forcing the evacuation of neighboring homes.
    • The names of those involved and the condition of the victim have not been released.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233. 
 

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. – A domestic violence incident that ended in a stabbing and a house fire is under investigation in Apple Valley, officials said.

What we know:

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies were called to a home on the 15900 block of Washoan Road, near the intersection of Dale Evans Parkway and Otoe Road, for a reported domestic violence incident.

Arriving deputies found a man who had been stabbed at the scene. Authorities said the victim was able to escape the home before deputies arrived.

Investigators learned a female suspect remained inside the home and alllegedly set the home on fire. Residents in nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution while fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released. It is currently unknown if there were prior reports of domestic violence at the residence.

The Source: This story was written with information from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Apple ValleySan Bernardino CountyInland Empire