Apple NameDrop: Why police agencies are issuing warnings after iOS17 update

Apple recently unveiled its latest software update, iOS 17, with a handful of updated features and settings, including NameDrop.

According to Apple's website, NameDrop allows iPhone and Apple Watch users to share contact information – phone numbers and email addresses – by putting their devices (very) close together. People can also share photos via the AirDrop feature, watch shows together, play games, or listen to music this way, too.

Because it's a relatively new feature for Apple – and is automatically turned on once the update is installed – law enforcement agencies across the country have issued warnings to parents, telling them to double-check their kids' phone settings.

The thinking is that kids and adults may not know the setting is automatically turned on, which could lead to people sharing their contact information unknowingly or unexpectedly.

A few important notes: users have to select what information they want to share or receive, and can stop the "connection" by locking the device or moving it away from the other device. It also takes a few taps to turn the feature on or off (instructions below).

"If you have an iPhone and have done the recent iOS 17 update the Longwood Police Department would like to provide you with important crime prevention information!" Longwood Police wrote in a Facebook post over the weekend.

"PARENTS: Don’t forget to change these settings on your child’s phone to help keep them safe as well!"

Apple clarifies on its website that NameDrop only works by sending new contact information – and not updating existing contacts. It's also a relatively easy feature to turn on or off.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office in Michigan, as well as the Middletown Division of Police in Ohio have put out similar warnings, citing privacy concerns, in recent days.

How to turn Apple's NameDrop feature on or off