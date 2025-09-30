Antisemitic hate symbols found in Glendale

The Brief The Glendale Police Department is investigating a suspected hate crime after several swastikas were found drawn in chalk throughout the Adams Hill community. The vandalism was first reported on Sunday, September 28, with additional symbols discovered on both private and public property. Authorities have not yet identified any suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact the police department.



The Glendale Police Department is investigating a suspected hate crime after several swastikas were found drawn in chalk on both private and public property in the Adams Hill community.

What we know:

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, at about 8 a.m., Glendale police officers responded to a report of vandalism involving hate symbols.

A resident told police that an unknown person or persons had drawn a swastika in chalk on their driveway during the overnight hours.

Upon further investigation, officers found several additional chalk-drawn swastikas on both private and public property in the surrounding area. Later that evening, at approximately 7:30 p.m., another swastika was found on a fire hydrant in the 800 block of E. Palmer Avenue.

What's next:

Detectives are actively investigating the incident and are using various investigative tools and technologies to identify the individual or individuals responsible.

The Glendale Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to contact them at (818) 548-3127.