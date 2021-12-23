Lisa Gentile accuses actor Chris Noth of sexual assault

Singer Lisa Gentile became the latest to accuse "Sex and the City" actor Chris Noth of sexual assault Thursday. Attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference Thursday morning, during which Gentile described an altercation she allegedly had with Noth from nearly 20 years ago.

Gentile accused Noth of assaulting her after he had driven her home from a New York restaurant that they both frequented on a Saturday night in 2002.

While the statute of limitations has passed to file a lawsuit in the state of New York, both Allred and Gentile say part of the reason for Thursday's announcement was to shed light on legislation they want to pass in the state of New York called the Adult Survivor's Act, which would allow the victims of sexual assault who may have missed the statute of limitations to have a one-year window to be able to file a lawsuit.

"Because what Lisa alleges happened almost 20 years ago, under the law in New York state, it is too late for her to have access to justice in New York state," Allred said, adding that the statute of limitations for Gentile's specific case has expired. "Lisa feels like it's time for the law to change."

RELATED: Chris Noth denies sexual assault claims made by 2 women

Last week, Noth denied allegations from two women who'd remained anonymous, accusing him of sexual assault. In a statement to FOX News Noth said, "No always means no — that is a line I did not cross," claiming that the encounters with the two women were consensual.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.