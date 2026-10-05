Another suspected migrant boat intercepted off Newport Beach as councilmember pushes for harbor cameras

The Brief A suspected migrant boat carrying 14 people was intercepted south of Newport Beach, and everyone aboard was taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody. The interception follows several recent suspected migrant boat incidents in and around Newport Beach. Newport Beach Councilmember Erik Weigand is proposing surveillance cameras at the harbor entrance to monitor boat traffic and alert authorities to suspicious activity.



Another suspected migrant boat was intercepted off Newport Beach, with 14 people taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The interception happened Oct. 3 around 1:30 p.m. south of Newport Beach, DHS said.

The latest incident comes just weeks after FOX 11 obtained surveillance video showing another suspected migrant boat docking inside Newport Harbor, where at least a dozen people got off and disappeared into the community.

Now, a Newport Beach city councilmember wants to put cameras at the harbor entrance to keep a closer eye on boats coming into the area.

14 people taken into custody

According to DHS, a Long Beach Marine Unit Coastal Interceptor Vessel crew stopped the boat south of Newport Beach.

The vessel was carrying 14 people — 11 adult men, two adult women and one accompanied juvenile male. All told authorities they were Mexican nationals, DHS said.

Air and Marine Operations transported the boat and the people aboard back to the U.S. Coast Guard dock in Newport Beach.

One person was experiencing possible dehydration and seasickness and was evaluated by emergency medical personnel at the dock. The person was determined to be stable and cleared by EMS, according to DHS.

All 14 people were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for transportation and processing.

The vessel was seized.

The latest interception is part of a string of suspected migrant boat incidents in and around Newport Beach.

"I’m a little surprised that it’s happening here. Because Newport Beach is always in its bubble. At the same time, I’m not incredibly shocked," Newport Beach resident Sean Pierce said.

Last month, FOX 11 obtained surveillance video showing another suspected migrant boat docking inside Newport Harbor. At least a dozen people could be seen getting off the vessel before heading into the community.

Also last month, 37 migrants were rescued offshore after reportedly spending two days without food, water or fuel.

In another case about two years ago, cellphone video captured more than 20 suspected migrants getting off a panga boat in Newport Harbor and scrambling into vans.

"The last Saturday, then the Saturday before, and a few Saturdays before that. These guys have been trying to unload illegal migrants into our city and then off into the community," said Erik Weigand, the Newport Beach City Council member representing District 3.

Councilmember wants cameras at harbor entrance

Weigand now wants to add surveillance cameras near the entrance to Newport Harbor.

He is proposing two cameras that could potentially be installed using existing infrastructure around the harbor’s jetties or seawall.

The goal would be to monitor boat traffic entering and leaving the harbor around the clock and potentially alert authorities when suspicious activity is detected.

Weigand said Newport Beach could potentially work with federal authorities on the surveillance effort.

Asked whether the cameras could be similar to Flock cameras, Weigand said the city would need to determine the technology, but argued that additional surveillance could give law enforcement another tool.

"Yeah, we have to have some sort of discussion, but it would be a feature for security. I think having technology is a good thing. If we can have eyes and ears on something that looks suspicious, we could send up a drone," Weigand said.

DHS said maritime migration is dangerous and warned that migrants attempting to enter the U.S. by sea can face deadly conditions.

"The United States border will remain closed to illegal migration by sea, air, and land," DHS said.

Councilmember raises security concerns

Weigand said authorities do not always know who is aboard the vessels when they approach the Southern California coast.

"They could be smuggling drugs, they could be simply just be looking for a better opportunity in America, or they could be up to terrorist activities. We don’t know, that’s the problem," Weigand said.

Weigand plans to bring the camera proposal before the Newport Beach City Council at next Tuesday’s meeting.

It is unclear how much the proposed surveillance system would cost or whether the city would ultimately approve the plan.