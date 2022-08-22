Another duck found in Huntington Beach park with beak cut off

Another abused duck has been found at a Huntington Beach park with its beak severed, and has died from its injuries.

This is the third duck reported in recent weeks to be found with its beak severed at Mile Square Park in Huntington Beach according to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County.

The two other ducks, one male and one female, were found on July 31st and August 13th. This third duck reported Monday was originally found back on June 14 in the park. "This third duck is most likely the first victim of these atrocities," said Debbie McGuire, the center's executive director. A volunteer found the duck after work, the duck was starving due to its injury. The volunteer brought the duck home with them and the duck died overnight.

A third duck found with its beak severed at Mile Square Park in Huntington Beach. Photo courtesy of Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: OC authorities investigate horrifying case of animal abuse; 2 ducks with beaks severed

The other two ducks were euthanized last week due to the severity of their injuries.

"This is a really sad case. It was clearly malicious and it [the injuries] actually started to heal a little bit, so it had likely actually been done a few days before and the birds came in starving to death because they couldn't eat," McGuire told FOX 11 last week. "They need their mouths to eat. We all do."

Back in the spring, multiple other cases of abuse against ducks were reported in Orange County, including multiple ducks and geese being killed by pellet guns at a Costa Mesa park.

If you witness a crime or animal abuse that is actively occurring, please call 911. You can also call CalTip at 888-334-2258. If an injured duck is found, or you have any details regarding these incidents, please call OC Animal Care at 714-935-6848.