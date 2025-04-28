Vigil turns violent outside Santa Ana home believed to be connected to alleged cat serial killer

The Brief Residents in a Santa Ana neighborhood where a suspected cat serial killer allegedly lived are concerned for their safety. This comes after a vigil turned violent outside a home believed to be connected to the suspect, Alejandro Oliveros Acosta. The homeowner told FOX 11 he is not related to Oliveros Acosta and has not seen him since his arrest.



A violent vigil in Santa Ana on Sunday is raising concerns about safety as activists targeted a home they believed was connected to accused cat serial killer Alejandro Oliveros Acosta.

Even though police confirmed that Oliveros was not in the neighborhood, tensions escalated, leading to property damage and fears among residents.

What we know:

Activists gathered at a home in Santa Ana, mistakenly believing it belonged to a relative of Oliveros Acosta, who is accused of killing several cats in the neighborhood.

Oliveros, who is out on bail, is not in the neighborhood, according to police. The homeowner, who is not related to Oliveros, showed FOX 11 the damage caused by the activists.

The vigil turned violent as activists broke windows and pushed their way onto the property.

A man was seen pepper spraying residents trying to close the gate.

Santa Ana police eventually dispersed the crowd.

What they're saying:

Activists expressed outrage over Oliveros being out on bail, with some carrying pictures of missing pets.

One activist stated, "They call our pets property. They aren’t; they can’t defend themselves."

Local perspective:

Residents in the neighborhood are worried about their safety following the vigil.

One man, who wished to remain anonymous, shared his fear of being mistaken for Oliveros because he drives a similar pickup truck. He said, "That they might do something to me because I was parked here and they were glaring at me."

The other side:

Santa Ana PD's statement in response reads in part, "While we support the community’s right to peacefully assemble, the Santa Ana Police Department will not tolerate acts of violence, vandalism, or any threats to public safety.Any damage to life or property will have consequences, and those engaging in criminal behavior will be held accountable."

What's next:

Meanwhile, residents are left dealing with the aftermath of the vigil and the ongoing concerns about mistaken identity and safety.

Police are urging activists to allow the criminal courts to handle Oliveros' case.