Angels fans react as Stan Kroenke agrees to buy team from Arte Moreno

The Brief Rams, Nuggets and Avalanche owner Stan Kroenke has agreed to buy the Los Angeles Angels from longtime owner Arte Moreno. The deal is expected to close in 2027, pending approval from Major League Baseball. Angels fans and superstar Mike Trout reacted with cautious optimism, pointing to Kroenke's track record of building winning franchises.



Angels fans are hoping a new owner means a new era, after Rams owner Stan Kroenke agreed to buy the team from Arte Moreno.

What we know:

Moreno has owned the Angels since 2003, when he bought the team from The Walt Disney Company for $184 million. During his 23 years running the franchise, the Angels have made the playoffs twice, most recently in 2014.

The sale to Kroenke is expected to close in 2027, pending approval from Major League Baseball. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

What they're saying:

Fans outside the stadium didn't hide their excitement.

"This is just incredibly exciting news. It's great for the fans, for the team, it's great for the community," one fan said.

"That's great news. I want to go back to being a winning team. We haven't really won much since 2002," another fan said.

RELATED: LA Angels sold: Arte Moreno's era ends after Rams owner Stan Kroenke purchases team

A third fan struck a more measured tone. "I just want better structure. I think if we get better structure, in a few years maybe we got this," he said.

Angels star Mike Trout addressed the sale before Tuesday's game, saying he holds no ill will toward Moreno but is ready to move forward.

"It was needed. No hard feelings against Arte, but I'm super excited," Trout said. "The guys are excited, there's a good vibe around the clubhouse, around the stadium, and we're all excited."

The backstory:

Kroenke's group, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, already owns the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Avalanche and Arsenal Football Club in England's Premier League. Those franchises have combined for a Super Bowl title, an NBA championship and a Stanley Cup in recent years.

That record is fueling fan hopes for a turnaround in Anaheim.

"Kroenke's had winners on every team he's owned, and I expect within the year the Angels will be contending, hopefully back to the World Series," one fan said.

Another fan echoed that sentiment: "There's going to be a lot of winning now, because Stan Kroenke, everywhere he goes, wins."

What's next:

No one is expecting an immediate turnaround, but fans say they'll be watching for results. The sale still needs to close and clear MLB approval, a process expected to wrap up sometime in 2027.