Anaheim reaches tentative agreement with striking sanitation workers, talks continue in Huntington Beach

The City of Anaheim Thursday reported that a tentative agreement to resume waste collection has been reached with Republic Services workers, who went on strike last Thursday — but the deal does not include Huntington Beach, which has also been affected by the walkoff.

"There is a tentative agreement to resume waste collection service in Anaheim, with Republic Services workers off the picket line this morning," the city said. "Today we will continue to see limited but expanding service for scheduled pickup areas and priority sites. In coming days, we expect to see service start to normalize and get better each day into next week."

However, no deal was announced by Huntington Beach officials — though they said they were optimistic a resolution could be reached this week.

"This morning, Republic Services indicated that the labor strike that abruptly halted trash collection services throughout Huntington Beach may draw to a close this week," the city said in a release.

"Last night, Republic Services reached a tentative labor agreement with their labor union in Anaheim and expressed optimism that a similar agreement is near for the labor union serving Huntington Beach."

Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize said, "I am hopeful that the progress being made on labor negotiations in other cities will lead to a positive outcome here in Huntington Beach. The need for regular trash service in our city is of critical importance, and I encourage Republic to work towards an expedient resolution, so that they may meet their contractual obligations to our community."

About 400 workers for Republic Services from Teamsters Local 396 went on strike last week as they accused management of making "unilateral changes without bargaining and threatening reprisals against employees who participate in union activity," according to a statement from the union.

The union's contract expired Sept. 30 and the sanitation workers voted Nov. 23 to authorize a strike.

The union represents workers in Santa Ana, Garden Grove, Anaheim, Huntington Beach and Seal Beach.

Republic Services issued this statement last week: "Republic Services is in contract negotiations covering our Teamsters-represented employees in Orange County. Republic respects the rights of our employees to engage in the collective bargaining process, and we continue to negotiate in good faith to achieve fair and competitive labor contracts."

