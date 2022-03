2 gang members wanted in man's shooting death in Anaheim arrested

Orange County sheriff's deputies arrested a second suspect in connection with the December murder of a father in Anaheim.

Suspected gang member Franky Mejia Echeverria, 20, was arrested during a traffic stop on March 18 and was booked into the Orange County Jail on $1 million bail.

Franky Mejia Echeverria (left) and Damien Rubalcava (right) / Anaheim PD Expand

A second suspect, Damien Rubalcava, 21, of Costa Mesa, was arrested in Westminster on March 3.

According to authorities, both are suspected in the murder of David Gutierrez Hernandez, a father of two who was shot in a drive-by shooting on Dec. 21 in the 2100 block of E. Balsam Avenue.

David Gutierrez Hernandez / Anaheim PD

Hernandez is not believed to be a gang member, police said.

