Man shooting off fireworks seriously injured in Anaheim

A man was seriously injured after setting off fireworks in Anaheim on Independence Day, officials said.

Witnesses said the man was setting off fireworks that were tied together and for some reason, one didn’t get lit. They said when he leaned over to light it, the explosive hit him in the face and knocked him to the ground.

He was rushed to a local hospital and in an unknown condition.

No further information was released by authorities.

