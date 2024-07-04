Boat crash in Long Beach: Cell phone video shows aftermath of yacht hitting jetty

New cell phone video obtained exclusively by FOX 11 shows the aftermath of a boat crash in Long Beach Wednesday night that left one person dead and 10 others injured.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Alamitos Bay Jetty. The Long Beach Fire Department got a call, reporting that a boat had crashed into the rocks and was taking on water.

"I saw the rocks and it flew up like that," said Angel Mendoza, a witness.

Cell phone video from the scene showed passengers on the boat being pulled from the wreckage as the boat continued to sink. Others were sitting on the rocks, bleeding, while the music on the boat continued to play.

Investigators said a total of 11 people were on board. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, the other 10 on board were hospitalized, three of those in critical condition.

"Everyone was bleeding and one guy, his body was just lying there, on the top of the [boat’s] dashboard," said Mendoza.

The man who died was described as being in his 40s or 50s. One friend told FOX 11 that the man worked in real estate.

The boat and debris were still in the water alongside the jetty as of Thursday evening, with several curious people making the walk out on the rocks to see it.

"You can see blood all over the rocks, a lot of blood," said Mike Mapstead. "It’s just senseless. [They were supposed] to be having a good time."

The boat was described as a 40-pleasure craft. The Long Beach Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard are still investigating the cause of the crash, but officials said speed was believed to be a contributing factor.