4th of July Huntington Beach stabbing leaves 2 dead, at least 3 injured

An investigation continues after two people were killed and three others were injured in a stabbing following Independence Day festivities in Huntington Beach.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near 16th Street and Pecan Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. Once officers arrived at the scene, they discovered six people suffering from stab wounds.

The neighborhood of multi-family buildings in Old Town Huntington Beach sits a few blocks away from the coastline where the city hosted its Independence Day Celebration "Fireworks over the Ocean" drawing huge crowds to the beach.

Huntington Beach Fire officials told FOX11 that two stabbing victims were pronounced dead at the crime scene and three others were taken to the hospital for injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

The names of the victims have not been released.

According to Detective Anthony Pham with the HBPD Major Crimes Unit, a stabbing suspect was taken into custody. The suspect has not been identified.

"HBPD has no reason to believe there is any further public safety threat related to this incident," police posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Detectives from the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit have assumed the investigation.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain under investigation.