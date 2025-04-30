Anaheim's Honda Center is getting a $1B upgrade

The Honda Center in Anaheim is getting a makeover, officials announced.

What we know:

The Honda Center, home of the Anaheim Ducks, is set to undergo a $1 billion renovation project.

The privately-funded modernization will take place through 2027, and the sports and concert venue will remain open through the redesign.

The improvements are part of the $4 billion mixed-use district under development around the Honda Center known as OCViBE.

Officials said some improvements will include:

A new five-story entrance on the south side of the venue with plans for a digital display for viewing parties outdoors and other events;

New escalators;

New food and beverage spots that will include self-service to make it easier for fans to grab refreshments and get back to the entertainment;

New suites for private parties;

A rollout of new opera box suites on the main concourse as well as renovation of the 68 luxury suites;

Three new parking garages for 6,000 spaces, increasing available parking by nearly 60%.

‘It's an investment in Anaheim'

What they're saying:

"This is more than just an investment in a venue -- it's an investment in Anaheim and the future of Orange County as a global destination for live entertainment," said Bill Foltz, CEO of OC Sports and Entertainment. "Honda Center Encore reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class experience for every guest, every visit -- all made possible through the vision and generosity of the Samueli Family."

"As our partnership approaches two decades, we are proud to be a part of this re-imagining of the Honda Center into a world-class facility where dreams come true," said Jennifer Symington, assistant vice president of marketing for the American Honda Motor Co. "This renewed commitment to the community and visitors will make Orange County and the Honda Center a premier destination for sports and entertainment."