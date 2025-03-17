FOX 11 Plus and Anaheim Ducks partnership drives significant growth in viewership and engagement

article

FOX 11 Plus and the Anaheim Ducks are celebrating the success of their media partnership, reporting strong year-to-date growth in television ratings, digital streaming, and fan engagement. Since the launch of their partnership, the collaboration has significantly boosted viewership metrics, solidifying the Ducks' presence in the digital and broadcast space.

FOX 11 offers a free over-the-air option for Anaheim Ducks fans on FOX 11 Plus (Channel 13). In addition, all local games are available to stream on the newly formed sports network, Victory+, a free direct-to-consumer streaming service created for Ducks fans by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC). The agreement with FOX Plus includes 65 Ducks games on over-the-air television. As a result, locally broadcast Ducks games are available to 100% of the Los Angeles regional market, entirely free to all fans.

According to the latest data from broadcast partners Victory+ and FOX Plus (Channel 13), the Anaheim Ducks' television ratings have skyrocketed with a collective 170% increase year-to-date. This surge reflects a growing fan base and heightened interest in Ducks games, both on linear television and through digital platforms.

Fans have flocked to Victory+ and FOX Plus in record numbers, with the total number of unique digital streamers increasing by an impressive 300%. Additionally, the linear household impressions have seen a 140% jump, underscoring the appeal of the broadcast and streamed games.

Fans have consumed nearly 340,000 hours of live game action on the Victory+ app, showcasing the growing demand for convenient, on-the-go access to Ducks' games.

"We’re incredibly proud of the partnership and the positive impact it’s had on the Ducks’ visibility," said Steve Carlston, Senior Vice President and General Manager of FOX 11 & FOX 11 Plus. "These metrics demonstrate just how powerful the combination of traditional broadcast and digital streaming can be, offering fans a truly dynamic viewing experience."

Looking ahead, FOX 11 Plus and the Anaheim Ducks are committed to continuing this momentum, bringing even more opportunities for fans to engage with the team. With innovative media strategies and an unwavering dedication to the fan experience, the partnership is set to achieve even greater milestones in the future.

About FOX 11 Plus

FOX 11 Plus (KCOP Channel 13) is the Los Angeles-area broadcast network providing fans with expanded access to local sports and entertainment content. FOX 11 Plus delivers high-quality programming, including live sports, news, and exclusive content for viewers across Southern California. FOX 11 Plus is owned by FOX Corporation.

About the Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are a professional ice hockey team based in Anaheim, California, and a member of the Pacific Division in the National Hockey League (NHL). The Ducks are committed to delivering top-tier entertainment and fostering a passionate and engaged fan base.



