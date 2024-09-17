Anaheim domestic violence suspect out on parole shot by officers

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A 33-year-old man shot by Anaheim Police officers during a conflict with officers was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of assault, resisting arrest and violating parole.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of W. Santa Ana Street. Shortly after officers were called to the scene, officers got into a confrontation with the suspect, identified as James Brasher.

Brasher, who was struck by police gunfire, was treated at the scene before Anaheim Fire & Rescue personnel transported him to a local hospital.

Investigators at the scene discovered a weapon.

Later in the investigation, authorities discovered that Brasher was on parole and had been classified as "armed and dangerous." Additionally, a "no bail" warrant for his arrest was active before the incident occurred.

After being released from the hospital, Brasher was released from the hospital and taken into custody. The charges against him include felony aggravated assault, resisting a peace officer with force or violence, violating a court order, and a parole violation. He remains detained at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department as of this release.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation into the shooting with the aid of Anaheim PD Homicide Detectives, the Anaheim PD Major Incident Review Team (MIRT), Anaheim PD Internal Affairs, and oversight entities including the Anaheim Police Review Board (PRB) and Office of Independent Review (OIR).

As of now, the investigation is ongoing, and further details regarding the incident will be disclosed as they become available.

Officials are urging anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.