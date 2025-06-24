Security guard shot and killed at Anaheim sports bar, suspect on the run

article

The Brief A security guard was shot and killed outside an Anaheim bar over the weekend. Salvador Ramirez of Fountain Valley was shot while working outside 99 Bottles & Cocktails. Investigators are still searching for the suspected shooter.



Orange County deputies are investigating after a security guard was shot and killed outside an Anaheim sports bar over the weekend.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on June 22, outside 99 Bottles & Cocktails in unincorporated Anaheim.

Salvador Ramirez, 48, was working as the bar's security guard that night. Deputies said Ramirez was shot in the head. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he later died.

SUGGESTED: Santa Ana crowd rushes officers trying to make arrest; 5 arrested

The bar was closed on Sunday, June 22, "due to unforeseen circumstances," the bar posted on Instagram. The bar also shared a fundraiser to help support Ramirez's family, which has raised more than $5,000.

Information on that fundraiser can be found by tapping or clicking here.

What they're saying:

According to the fundraiser, Ramirez was a beloved member of the business' community.

"Sal was not only a protector — he was deeply loving, selfless, and warm," a GoFundMe for Ramirez's family said. "He had a huge heart and was always accommodating and helpful to everyone around him. At work, he was known for looking after female patrons, defending his coworkers, and making everyone feel safe. Regulars adored him. His coworkers respected him. And anyone who met him quickly saw the kindness in his soul."

What's next:

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the shooting, searching for a suspect. Deputies did not have a detailed description of the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call call the Orange County Sheriff's Department at 714-647-7000, or leave an anonymous top with OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or ocsheriff.gov/occrimestoppers.