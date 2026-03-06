New video shows moments leading up to attempted kidnapping of mother, daughter in Anaheim

The Brief Jose Gudino was charged Thursday for allegedly attacking a mother and her teenage daughter as they walked home from an Anaheim bus stop. The victims fought back after the suspect attempted to pull them into the bushes, managing to take a picture of him before escaping. Police are searching for a good Samaritan driver who rescued the pair but left the scene before providing their contact information.



A homeless man has been charged following the violent attempted kidnapping of a mother and her teenage daughter in Anaheim, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and East Street while the mother and daughter were walking home from a bus stop, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, 59-year-old Jose Gudino, standing beneath a freeway overpass not too far behind the mother and daughter.

Jose Gudino / Anaheim Police Department

As they walk down the street, Gudino is seen ducking behind a pillar and watching the victims before grabbing a plastic bag he had put down earlier and following them.

According to police, Gudino jumped from the bushes and tried to drag the mom and daughter while threatening them with sexual assault.

The mother and daughter managed to fight Gudino off, police said, and were able to take a picture of Gudino during the struggle. A good Samaritan stopped her car to rescue the mother and daughter and took them to the police station.

Gudino now faces several felony counts, including two counts of attempting kidnapping to commit a sex offense and assault with intent to omit a sex offense against both an adult and a minor.

What we don't know:

Police are hoping to locate the good Samaritan who helped the victims.

It's unclear if Gudino has a prior criminal record or if he has been linked to other similar incidents in the Anaheim area.

What's next:

Detectives are hoping the public can identify the good Samaritan driver to help aid in the ongoing investigation.

Following the charges filed on Thursday, Gudino is expected to appear in court for an arraignment to enter a plea.