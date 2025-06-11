Anada Lewis, former MTV host, dies at 52, family says

article

The Brief Former TV host Ananda Lewis has died at 52. Lewis, a Los Angeles native, served as video jockey for multiple MTV shows and during the early 2000s, she launched her own show titled "The Ananda Lewis Show."



Former television host Ananda Lewis has died at 52.

Her family announced her death on social media on Wednesday, June 11. The announcement comes about five years after the former MTV host had revealed she had been battling breast cancer since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She is free, and in his heavenly arms," Lewis' sister Lakshmi Emory wrote on social media. "Lord, rest her soul."

During her time at MTV, Lewis hosted "Total Request Live." After leaving the network in 2001, Lewis – a Los Angeles native – launched her own show "The Ananda Lewis Show" and served as chief correspondent for the show "The Insider." She also co-hosted "America's Top Dog"