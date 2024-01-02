Amtrak train collides into vehicle in Camarillo; 1 injured

At least one person was critically injured Tuesday after an Amtrak train collided with a vehicle in Camarillo, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The collision happened at the intersection of Lewis Road where Las Posas and Upland cross paths, officials said.

The Amtrak Surfliner 765 train was traveling north when it hit the vehicle in the intersection, authorities said. No one on the train was injured and the train did not derail.

One person was taken out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available.